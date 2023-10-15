Sunday, October 15, 2023 – A woman has hailed her father for being present and raising her and her siblings on his own for 20 years.

The Twitter user shared photos of her father and his four kids over the years.

In the caption, she wrote,

“Basically did the impossible raising us on his own for 20 years.

“The love he gave was unreal.”

She added:

“I think about him everyday. Forever grateful for my angel.”