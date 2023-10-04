Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement deputy party leader, Farah Maalim, has predicted the number of votes former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will garner in the 2027 presidential election if he refuses to endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for the top seat.

In an interview with TV 47 on Wednesday, Maalim, who is a current Daadab Member of Parliament, said if Raila Odinga refuses to hand the mantle to Kalonzo Musyoka, he will get 667,000 votes just like when he vied for the presidency for the first time in 1997.

“If Raila Odinga does not pass the mantle to Kalonzo Musyoka and nature the possibility of running again, he is going to end up with something like what he had in 1997 when he had around 667,000 votes,” Maalim said.

Raila Odinga has recently said he is not retiring from politics and he may vie for the presidency again during the 2027 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST