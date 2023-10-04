Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – The new Miss London 2023 is creating a buzz on the internet for winning the “world’s first makeup-free” beauty pageant in England.

Natasha Beresford, 26, a dental nurse, took to the catwalk with nothing but a smile on her face and was named Miss London 2023 in the regional heats of the Miss England contest.

She beat 18 other women competing barefaced women in a first in the competition’s 95-year history.

While contestants in previous years have been asked to submit pictures of themselves without filters, cosmetics or editing as part of the competition, this year’s pageant contestants were banned from using even lip gloss.

Organisers said the concept aimed to empower women, boost confidence and promote a more realistic body image as it focuses on natural looks.

After taking the Miss London title, Natasha will now compete in the Miss England final, which will take place later this year.

Nineteen contestants walked the catwalk completely make-up-free, wearing their own choice of boho-themed ethically sourced clothing.

The runners up included Afrose Ameen, 23, from Lewisham, an engineering student who worked on the Elizabeth Line on the London Underground.

Temi Adeyemi, 26, an accounts assistant from Enfield, Middlesex, also won a place in the top five along with 17-year-old beauty therapy student Alanta Richards, from Surrey.

The public vote winner was Lauren Malone, 26, a company founder and CEO, who will join the other four women in the Miss England final.

The beauty pageant was held at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London and was sponsored by the Cetuem London natural skincare brand.