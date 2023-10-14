Friday, October 13, 2023 – Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith has taken to social media following her mom’s shocking revelation that she has been separated since 2016.

Willow, 22, uploaded a post to her Instagram Stories that appeared to represent her current emotions.

She posted a text card that showed a definition of the term resentment.

“Resentment is literally the experience of feeling something over and over again (re-sentiment),” the description said.

“It’s being stuck in a loop. A helpful question to ask myself is, ‘Do I want to keep feeling this way?’

“If the answer is no, then I get to remind myself that I can choose to feel differently.”

The post card was reposted from the Instagram account of yoga expert Dayal Gauranga.

Willow’s cryptic post came after her mother’s sit down with NBC host Hoda Kotb, 59, on the Today Show over her memoir, Worthy.

Hoda led the interview and said that the aspect of the book that shocked her the most, and one that she had to re-read, was that Jada and Will decided to “live completely separate lives” in 2016.

“It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce,” Hoda said.

Jada nodded her head and confirmed that it was true.

“So since 2016, which is seven years now, y’all have been apart?” Hoda asked.

“Yeah,” Jada nodded her head.

Will and Jada married in Baltimore, Maryland, on New Year’s Eve in 1997 and share two kids, Willow and Jaden, 25.

Will also has a son named Trey, 30, with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Jada said that, initially, she and Will weren’t ready to share their separation publicly and were figuring out “how to be in a partnership,” and that’s why she kept it private all these years.

“In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out,” the mother-of-two said.

As for the reason, she said it was “a lot of things” and they were “stuck inside a fantasy” of what they thought the other person should be.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted of trying,” Jada said.

The estranged couple has been keeping up public appearances since then as though they were still together, including the famous Oscars slap of 2022.

The split confession comes after Will and Jada admitted in 2020 that she had a romance with musician August Alsina, who was 25 at the time of the romance.