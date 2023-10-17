Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Willow and Jaden Smith are feeling bad’ for their dad amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s bombshell revelations, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

The insider said that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star’s kids ‘feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents.’

They added that both of the Smith kids Willow, 22. and Jaden, 25, wished that ‘some of their family’s private matters remained private.’

The source was referring to Jada Pinkett Smith’s bombshell revelation that she and her husband had actually been separated for seven years.

Although the devoted kids felt for their famous dad, a source told DailyMail that they experienced mixed emotions following their mother’s reveals, with both Willow and Jaden also feeling a bit of relief that the truth was out.

Although Jaden and Willow love their mom to no end and take on many of her behaviors and traits, they are very relieved the news is finally out there so everyone can just get on with it,’ the source revealed to DailyMail.

The siblings reportedly felt extremely ‘uncomfortable’ whenever they had to dodge questions about the state of their parents relationship over the years.

However, despite their sense of relief that the truth was finally public knowledge, both Willow and Jaden felt like the news ‘wasn’t helping’ the Men in Black star on his own journey.

‘They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping,’ said the insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

In spite of the public airing of the Smith family drama, the I Am Legend leading man still reportedly ‘loves Jada.’

The same source added ‘he has always had her back and always will.’

However, that support doesn’t mean that the Bad Boys star isn’t paying attention to his own needs.

The same insider noted ‘He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.’

Staying strong amid the media storm, Will is reportedly ‘trying not to let any outside noise impact him.’

The source that spoke to DailyMail.com added that while Willow typically sided with her mom on matters, she was ‘angry’ with the Worthy author for airing out so much dirty laundry in public, corroborating the source’s claims in the Entertainment Tonight report.

‘She does not know why her mom had to go and tell the world all their dirty laundry. She feels like she is laughed at by all her peers,’ the insider emphasized.