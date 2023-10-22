Sunday, October 22, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has agreed to open Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers for audit as requested by the Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

The agreement came after the team representing Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, said after consulting their seniors, they have agreed to open the IEBC servers for audit.

Kimani said they have agreed to the demand but on condition that the audit be extended to all elected seats from the President, Governor, Senator, Woman Representative, Member of Parliament, and MCAs.

What is surprising is that Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio leader, and his men are refusing the deal, saying other elective seats should not be audited.

“We don’t want other elective seats to be audited because that is not in our proposal,” Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST