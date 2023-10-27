Friday, October 27, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced that he has cut his travel budget by Sh 500 million to finance infrastructural development in the education sector.

Speaking in Kasarani Constituency on Thursday, during the flagging off of motor vehicles for education officers, Ruto said the money would supplement resources for the best education.

“I will submit a proposal to the National Assembly tomorrow (Friday, October 27), and I ask the MPs to pass it. The proposal seeks to knock off a few things so that I can save KSh 500 million to support the production of aide devices for children with special needs,” Ruto said.

According to reports, the head of state spent over Sh 56 million on foreign travel six months after taking the oath of office in September 2022.

Ruto travelled to foreign countries 38 times, visiting 45 cities worldwide in 83 days.

The National Treasury allocated Sh 700 million to the Office of the President for his foreign mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.