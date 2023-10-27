Friday, October 27, 2023 – President William Ruto has told Njiru residents facing eviction from the land belonging to late former Starehe Member of Parliament, Gerishon Kirima, to negotiate with the family before they are evicted.

Early this week, an environmental court ruled in favour of the late Kirima family who had sued the residents for encroaching on their 975-acre piece of land in Njiru.

Ruto, who spoke in Njiru, asked the affected families to consider negotiating with the Kirima family, arguing that alternative dispute resolution on the matter is the best way to avoid the eviction.

“What we must get rid of in the country is impunity. We all must play by the rules and we are all equal. The people who are willing to negotiate should do so. That is the best way to go about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has maintained that he will move to the Supreme Court because the controversial land belongs to Njiru residents and not the Kirima family.

“In the judgment delivered yesterday, the judge erred in saying land does not belong to Embakasi East.

“As it stands, we will appeal against this decision. Because this is a matter of public interest, it must go to the Supreme Court, and this piece of land must be given to my people through adverse possession,” Babu stated.

