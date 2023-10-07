Saturday, October 7, 2023 – A group of Haitians took to the streets to protest against the deployment of Kenyan police officers into their country.

They shouted anti-Ruto slogans and claimed that he is a puppet of the West.

‘’Wiliam Ruto, US puppet. Kenya, shame on you,’’ they chanted while lifting placards.

More than 1,000 officers will be picked from the Rapid Deployment Unit, Anti Stock Theft Unit, General Service Unit, and Border Patrol Unit to fight criminal gangs in Haiti.

However, the deployment of Kenyan officers to Haiti has continued to elicit mixed reactions.

Watch a video of Haitans opposed to the deployment of Kenyan cops into their country protesting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.