Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Will Smith was in high spirits as he joined Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids to celebrate her mother’s 70th birthday.

Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aka Gammy, just turned 70 and her family was in Baltimore to throw her a party.

After the celebration, Will took to Instagram to celebrate his mother-in-law while sharing photos, many of which featured him and Jada looking really happy.

Jada also shared similar photos on her IG account.

Despite being separated for seven years, the couple has made it clear that they are not divorcing, rather they are working to get their marriage back on track.