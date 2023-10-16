Monday, October 16, 2023 – Will Smith has broken his silence after his wife’s recent bombshell interviews and tell-all memoir.

The actor spoke in an email to the New York Times.

He admitted he was a bit aloof to Jada’s needs and developed an “emotional blindness” to “hidden nuances” after his wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed the pair have been living separately since 2016.

Will admitted that his wife’s new memoir, named Worthy, “kind of woke Will up” as he realized that his wife was living “more on the edge” than he thought.

He wrote to the newspaper: “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Will also claimed he only just realized his wife was “more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood”.

This comes as Jada revealed the couple had been living apart since 2016 in an interview with People.

She also confirmed that they were even living separately when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last year.

Jada said to Hoda Kotb on the Today show: “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying.

“I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”