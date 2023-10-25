Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales has declared that the site is ‘not for sale’ after Elon Musk offered $1billion if they agree to change the brand’s name to ‘Dickipedia’.

The billionaire, who has accused founder Jimmy Wales of showing its ‘non-trivial left-wing bias’ in the past was responding to Wikipedia’s donation appeal for the year.

‘I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to D–kipedia,’ Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter

On Tuesday, two funding messages appeared on the site’s pages to declare that the site is not for sale.

Headlined; ‘Wikipedia: not beholden to anyone but you’ or ‘Wikipedia is not for sale.’

‘We’re sorry to interrupt, but today’s fundraiser won’t last long. Our nonprofit asks for your support,’ it read.

‘Wikipedia was one of the first spaces online where you could learn for free, without ads.’