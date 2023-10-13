Friday, October 13, 2023 – UPDATE; Fay Michogu, Muchatha, Kiambu County

I’ve watched the short footage of the moment 19-year-old Faith Shiku hit the ground from the 7th Floor of White House Apartments, and I am fully convinced that it was not suicide, as it’s being alleged.

In several frames of this footage, a man is seen noticing a commotion in the adjacent building as he enters the gate. However, you can see him move back after realizing the commotion has escalated and something is about to happen.

Seconds later, Shiku hits the ground headfirst with a thud. This footage and the timestamps correlate with the messages and calls she was making that fateful hour she plunged to her death.

If the detectives cared to question people who saw Faith fall, neighbours who saw and heard the commotion, the friends she talked to on the phone and messages, and the ‘two suspects’, someone would have been arraigned in court already.

Watch the footage.

