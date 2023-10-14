Saturday, October 14, 2023 – A little-known couple has sparked reactions on social media after they were spotted unleashing some funny dance moves in a nightclub.
Their unique dance moves have left netizens in stitches.
They skillfully exchanged saliva as they danced the night away.
Do we call it the ‘kissing dance’?
Watch the hilarious video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>