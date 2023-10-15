Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Singer Davido has spoken for the first time after he and his wife, Chioma, welcomed their set of twins.

In a recent interview, Davido said he and Chioma were shaking when they discovered they were expecting twins.

He said they welcomed their babies in the same month they lost their son, Ifeanyi.

‘A lot of people that those things happen to, they will never want to believe in God in their life. But to still have faith and do what I love, having a great theme around me and just focusing. Now we are almost at a finished line. It’s a story I want people to see and watch’

Speaking further on welcoming his twins, he said;

‘When me and my found out, we were shaking…and it was in the same month. My son passed last year October, my wife gave birth this year October. It’s crazy’

Watch the video from the interview below