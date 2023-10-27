Friday, October 27, 2023 – A South Africa pastor, Amos Raphael Mbiza, has said Christian women must become hotter after marriage in order to keep their husbands attracted to them.

“When a Christian lady marries she must become hotter (fire works) than ever before to keep her husband attracted to her,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday, October 27.

“Ladies stop this thing of I ‘m in love with Jesus but you are no longer attractive to your husband.”