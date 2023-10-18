Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – A lady sparked hilarious reactions on social media after she shared her experience of being misled by an online boutique seller.

She bought a dress that looked completely different from what she got.

The disgruntled lady was exposing the boutique for selling a dress that looked completely different in person.

Online users could not stop laughing at what she received.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.