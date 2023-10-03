Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – One of the close lieutenants of President William Ruto has attacked Neno Evangelism Founder and Pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a after he attacked the Head of State for overtaxing Kenyans.

During a Sunday sermon at his church in Nairobi, pastor Ng’ang’a accused Ruto of overburdening Kenyans with taxes and spending those taxes to enrich himself and enjoy other earthly things.

“I am speaking the truth as an apostle. The state of the economy is dire, yet you are spending public funds recklessly.

“Taxes keep rising, and when someone criticizes, you shut down their church. If you want, you can come and shut down mine!” Pastor Ng’ang’a said.

But in a fast rejoinder, Abuga Makori, a blogger who defends Ruto’s autocratic administration, termed Ng’ang’a as a conman who has been using his church to con and defraud Kenyans.

“Pastor Ng’ang’a church should be closed. He has LIED to the flock for quite too long.

“He is very corrupt than most ministries, only that he hides in ignorance of Kenyans.

“Very shameful to disrespect President William Ruto,” Abuga stated on his X account.

