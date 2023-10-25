Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – An Indian father has gone viral for welcoming his divorced daughter back home with a lavish party after her marriage ended.

His statement after the party has also touched hearts and is now going viral.

Sakshi Gupta, daughter of Prem Gupta, got married to Sachin Kumar, an engineer, in April 2022. However, she soon began suffering abuse from him and her in-laws.

After trying to sort out the situation for months, she confided her predicament to her father, who stood behind his daughter and fully supported her decision to end her marriage.

In a reversal of customs, Prem Gupta, a Jharkhand man, celebrated his daughter’s return with a Baraat.

The Baraat procession the dad organized for his daughter’s return was complete with drums and celebratory fireworks.

As Sakshi rolled her luggage back home, a crowd followed her, rejoicing, singing, and welcoming her.

Gupta disclosed that Kumar and his family subjected his daughter to abuse on several occasions and even once has her “thrown out” of her matrimonial home.

After a year of marriage, Saski found out her husband had been married twice before her but he hid it from her.

She still tried to make the marriage work but the harassment from her husband and in-laws intensified.

When her father learnt about his daughter’s predicament, he supported her in filing for divorce and organised a grand baraat to welcome her home with pomp and pageantry.

Sharing a 10-minute video of his daughter’s welcome back party on Facebook, Gupta wrote:

“We get our daughters married with pomp and show. But what if the spouse and family turn out to be wrong or do wrong things? Then we should bring our daughters back home with the same respect and dignity because daughters are very precious.”

His video has since sparked a wave of positive comments from netizens, lauding the father and wishing the daughter well.

Watch the video below.

DAUGHTER LEAVES TOXIC MARRIAGE, FATHER BRINGS HER HOME WITH CELEBRATIONS



Father Prem Gupta says: "when your daughter's marriage is done with great pomp and show and if the spouse or family turn out to be wrong, or do wrong, bring your daughter back to your home with respect and… pic.twitter.com/sGC8ZPqQgR — Morningstar. (@dr_aculii) October 24, 2023