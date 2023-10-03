Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the 1000 police officers that will be sent to Haiti will restore law and order.

Speaking on Tuesday after the United Nations Security Council approved Kenya’s peace-keeping mission in Haiti, Ruto said the Kenyan police force will decimate gangs that have made the Caribbean nation ungovernable.

“The resolution marks an important moment in the history of global multilateralism, as we engage international collective action that places human security and dignity at the same level,” Ruto said.

The 15-member UN Security Council voted to authorize a mission that would guard critical infrastructure such as airports, ports, schools, hospitals, and key traffic intersections in Haiti.

Ruto said the resolution enables the nations of the world to discharge a collective moral duty of securing justice and security for all peoples of all nations.

“We express our determination that this mission will provide a different footprint in the history of international interventions in Haiti,” Ruto said.

He said that Kenya possesses excellent international peace-mediating, peace-making, peace-building, and peace-keeping credentials.

“From East Timor and the former Yugoslavia to Eritrea and Angola to Sierra Leone, we have always stood ready and willing to do our part to bring peace, security and stability,” Ruto said.

“This is why we cannot turn away from Haiti. Doing nothing in the face of human suffering is therefore absolutely out of the question. We shall succeed in Haiti. We must not fail the people of Haiti.”

