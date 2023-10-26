Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Former US president, Donald Trump stormed out of his civil fraud trial on Wednesday, October 25, after Michael Cohen backtracked in his testimony about whether he was lying to Congress in 2019 when he said that Donald Trump had never directed him to inflate financial payments.

On Wednesday morning, Cohen said he was lying in 2019 when he testified, “not that I recall, no,” in response to a question about Trump had directed him or Allen Weisselberg to inflate numbers for his personal statement.

But on Wednesday afternoon, Cohen said in response to additional questions that he did in fact stand by his congressional testimony that he had not been directed to inflate Trump’s financial numbers.

“So Mr. Trump never asked you to inflate the numbers on his financial statement,” Trump attorney Cliff Robert asked.

“Correct,” Cohen said.

Trump and his attorney Alina Habba threw up their arms at Cohen’s response. Robert then asked the judge for a directed verdict to dismiss the trial because Cohen was a key witness in the case.

Judge Arthur Engoron denied the motion. Trump then said “I’m leaving,” and walked out.

Outside the courtroom, Trump said, “The witness just admitted that we won the trial. And then judge should end this trial immediately.”

“We just won the case and he wouldn’t end”

Cohen later clarified in response to questions from the New York attorney general’s office that Trump didn’t directly ask him to inflate the numbers – but the idea was implied.

“He speaks like a mob boss,” Cohen said.

Watch the video below

Donald Trump abruptly leaves the courtroom after Judge Engoron denies his defense’s request for a directed verdict:



“The witness just admitted that we won the trial. And the judge should end this trial immediately.” pic.twitter.com/31tyEyV7d3 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 25, 2023