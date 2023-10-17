Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised President William Ruto for accomplishing a great deal in a relatively short period.

Speaking on Sunday at Ol Motonyi Primary School in Lolgorian, Kilgoris Narok County, Gachagua hailed Ruto for increasing milk prices to Sh50 per litre for the benefit of farmers.

He also mentioned that the government is procuring milk coolers for every ward in Narok for value addition so that dairy farmers can earn more from their milk.

“We have increased milk prices and now it is Sh50 per litre. We will ensure the prices go up from here. We are also building a leather factory where farmers will supply skins and fetch better prices,” said the DP adding that they will not relent to push reforms in the dairy sector.

Mr. Gachagua added that farmers in Narok have also benefited from subsidized fertilisers distributed by the government, saying they will continue with the subsidy programme in a bid to reduce the cost of production for more produce and higher earnings.

The DP assured that the government will continue conserving the Mau Forest dismissing critics who have accused the administration of failing to do so.

“Before elections, the President was accused by his detractors of not being interested in the conservation of Mau Forest but he appointed Environment and Climate Change Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya from Narok and she has been doing an exemplary job in the conservation of the forest and others in the country,” he remarked.

The Deputy President also defended the Government’s planned deployment of police officers on a peace-keeping mission in Haiti saying their professionalism had been recognised globally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST