Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – The Chinese government has exposed President William Ruto after it claimed that it has given the Kenyan government a loan of Sh 946 billion.

In one of its government-owned papers, the Chinese government claimed that President William Ruto signed business agreements worth Sh 946 billion during his recent trip to Beijing, China.

The paper claimed Ruto signed business deals in the fields of ICT, pharmaceuticals, and engineering

The deals were signed by various people including ICT PS, an Official from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and KenInvest CEO June Chepkemei.

This revelation of Ruto borrowing such a huge amount of money was exposed by Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, who shared a document showing the amount of money the President borrowed during his recent trip to China.

This is a screenshot of what Robert Alai wrote on his X platform.

