Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance(UDA) MP from the Mt Kenya region has blasted the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, accusing it of refusing to clear the debt owed by coffee farmers who are mainly from the Mt Kenya region.

According to the Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, the government through the cabinet has agreed to settle debts owed by sugar farmers amounting to over Sh 100 billion.

Similarly, the Kenya Kwanza administration has set aside billions of shillings to buy maize from Rift Valley farmers.

Wamuchomba asked why the Ruto-led administration is reluctant to settle a debt of Sh 6 billion owed by coffee farmers from Central Kenya, yet the region overwhelmingly voted for him.

“It is not fair that the government has given out over 100 billion to settle sugar debts.

“It is not fair that the government has set aside billions to cushion maize farmers from Rift Valley.

“Why is it so hard to clear the 6 billion debt owed by coffee farmers from Mt Kenya?” Wamuchomba asked

“47% of votes that this government got came from Mt Kenya. Why are we not seeing a reflection of these votes?

“Is it fair? Or did our votes drown with River Tana? It is time that we as leaders from the region go back to the drawing board and chat a new way forward.

“We are tired of begging this government that we voted for,” Wamuchomba added.

