Monday, October 16, 2023 – US President, Joe Biden has boasted about the capability of the United States of America to support two wars in two different continents of the world at the same time.

Ukraine is fighting Russia while Israel just started a conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has resulted in the pounding of Gaza by Israeli forces but military analysts opine that the US could be stretched by the two wars with China still on the wings over a possible invasion of Taiwan.

Biden says that Israel has a right to defend itself following deadly incursions made by Hamas militants into Israel on October 7, which led to the killing of hundreds of people and the abduction of many people.

On Sunday, the Gaza health ministry said at least 2,670 Palestinians had been killed and 9,600 wounded since Israel launched its retaliatory attack on the enclave.

“We’re the United States of America for God’s sake. The most powerful nation in the history of the world,” Biden told Scott Pelley in CBS News magazine 60 Minutes on Sunday night, October 15.

“We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defence. We have the capacity to do this and we have an obligation to, we are the ‘essential nation’ to paraphrase the former Secretary of State. And if we don’t, then who does?”