Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has offered no respite for Kenyans who are already choking with the high fuel prices.

This is after he told Kenyans to prepare for more pain because President William Ruto’s government would increase the prices of fuel again.

Speaking on Saturday during a meeting with Mt Kenya leaders and professionals, Gachagua predicted that the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas could escalate fuel prices further.

According to the DP, if the conflict continues, Kenyans and people in other parts of the world could be forced to dig deeper into their pockets for fuel.

“Another crisis is manifesting around the Palestinians and Israel, and that is not healthy for fuel. Many people have accused the government of escalating the cost of fuel. No responsible government can do that,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua defended the government against calls to reinstate fuel subsidies, saying that would call for more taxes against Kenyans.

“If we subsidize fuel today, we’ll have to collect that money from somewhere and we will have to add more taxes..so we are saying we cannot subsidize fuel because that money will have to come from somebody, and that money would have to come from the taxpayer,” Gachagua added.

Currently, a litre of petrol in Nairobi is retailing at Ksh217.36, diesel at Ksh205.47 whereas Kerosene will cost Ksh205.06.

The latest price adjustment follows a stabilisation process by the government in a move meant to cushion Kenyans already struggling to survive the lean times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST