Sunday, October 15, 2023 – A young lady is trending after she recorded a video goofing around with an elderly man said to be her lover.
She is shamelessly dating a man old enough to be her grandfather.
She pampered him like a teenager as they spent time together in the house.
The elderly man seems to be suffering from dementia due to his advanced age.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>