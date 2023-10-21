Saturday, October 21, 2023 – An Uber driver was accosted by thugs in the middle of the night after dropping off a passenger in Kikuyu.

CCTV cameras installed in an adjacent building captured the thugs accosting the driver at around 2 a.m., soon after dropping off the passenger.

The thugs were armed with crude weapons.

After the driver realized that he was in danger, he tried to speed off but the thugs smashed the windows.

A confrontation between the thugs and the driver ensued and in the process, the car was badly damaged.

Luckily, he managed to escape.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.