Monday, October 30, 2023 – The much-anticipated Oktobafest annual music extravaganza was hosted at the Ngong Racecourse over the weekend.

The three-day event was headlined by Tanzanian music superstar Diamond Platnumz.

The venue of the event was jam-packed on Saturday night as Diamond was performing.

The hyped event was also marred with theft and pickpocketing.

Thugs took advantage of the huge crowd that had turned up to steal phones.

It was a bad day for one of the thieves after he was caught red handed stealing a phone.

Revellers ganged up against him and beat him like a burukenge.

Watch the video.

