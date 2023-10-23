Monday, October 23, 2023 – A rogue motorist driving a Toyota Noah registration number, KDM 701Z, is on the run after he fueled and sped off without paying.

He reportedly fueled Ksh 8,000 worth of fuel at a petrol station in Kiambu and as soon as the attendant was done fueling his car, he sped off.

In the footage, the attendant is seen watching helplessly as the cunning motorist speeds off.

The matter has been reported to the police.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.