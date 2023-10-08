Sunday, October 8, 2023 – A Nigerian man suspected to be a notorious drug dealer managed to escape after police raided an apartment in India, following intelligence reports.

The cops stormed the apartment and upon conducting a search, they seized drugs and arrested the 44-year-old man identified as Julius O Anthony Onyekachukwu.

In the viral video shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the suspected drug dealer is seen being held by a police officer after being smoked out of his apartment where he sells drugs.

As soon as they start walking towards the police van, he manages to escape.

The cops immediately start chasing after him and as they desperately try to catch him, one of the cops falls to the ground.

His colleagues scatter in different directions as they chase after the suspect.

It is not clear whether they got hold of the suspect.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.