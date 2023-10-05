Thursday, October 5, 2023 – A video circulating on social media shows the moment an Indian businessman was kidnapped from his business premises by two armed men in broad daylight.

The kidnappers went to the premises posing as customers and in the process, one of the gunmen drew a pistol and jumped over the counter to drag the victim from inside.

His accomplice joined him while brandishing a pistol and dragged the victim outside, before bundling him into a car that was parked outside.

The kidnapping incident happened in Maputo city, Mozambique a few days ago.

The abducted businessman is reportedly the son of a prominent businessman in the city.

The recent surge in kidnappings has sent shockwaves through the business community and raised serious concerns about safety in the city.

Watch the video.

