Thursday, October 26, 2023– Officers from the Anti-terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) raided an apartment in Kasarani at night and arrested a woman suspected to be a terrorist.

An amateur video shared on social media shows heavily armed police officers from the dreaded unit surrounding the apartment where the suspected female terrorist was reportedly residing.

This video comes at a time when The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has issued a security advisory to its nationals in the country.

The advisory issued Wednesday urges the Chinese to be extra careful in Kenya because, in recent times, the country’s security situation has become uncertain.

“In recent times, as global hot issues continue to heat up, Kenya’s domestic security situation has become more uncertain,” the advisory, translated from Chinese, reads in part.

“The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya remind Chinese citizens in Kenya to pay close attention to the local social security situation, strengthen their own safety precautions, try to avoid going to areas where foreign tourists gather and crowded places.”

The embassy further singled out Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Lamu counties, as well as other Kenyan border areas as places Chinese nationals should be cautious about travelling.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.