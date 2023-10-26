Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Justine Nkang, a Biochemistry student at the University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria, was brutally murdered by her boyfriend, days after she was reported missing.

Justina’s boyfriend, Collins, was caught by his estate security personnel trying to dispose of the victim’s body.

He had cut her body into pieces and put them in a sack.

According to reports, Collins was allegedly involved in ritual practices and used his girlfriend as a sacrifice.

A video of Justina enjoying banter with her killer boyfriend has emerged.

Little did she know that he would later kill her.

Watch the video.

Below is a video of her boyfriend being arrested after he was caught trying to dispose of her body.

