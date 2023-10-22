Sunday, October 22, 2023 – A video of a young man, popularly known as Ben 10, entertaining a ‘Mumama’ in a salon has surfaced on social media and sparked reactions among netizens.
In the video, the well-built and physically fit man is seen dancing erotically for the woman, who is old enough to be his mother.
The seemingly sex-starved woman couldn’t resist the young man’s erotic moves.
She went ahead and touched his chest and abs as he continued entertaining her.
