Sunday, October 22, 2023 – A video of a young man, popularly known as Ben 10, entertaining a ‘Mumama’ in a salon has surfaced on social media and sparked reactions among netizens.

In the video, the well-built and physically fit man is seen dancing erotically for the woman, who is old enough to be his mother.

The seemingly sex-starved woman couldn’t resist the young man’s erotic moves.

She went ahead and touched his chest and abs as he continued entertaining her.

Watch the video.

