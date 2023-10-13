Friday, October 13, 2023 – Mercy Cherop Nyamasia, the beautiful lady whose photos circulated on social media after she went missing has been found dead.

Mercy disappeared last month after closing her salon business in Pipeline and since then, her family has been looking for her.

Her body was reportedly found in the mortuary on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

It is reported that she was involved in a road accident along Outering Road on September 22.

A postmortem report indicated that she died from internal organ injuries.

However, it is emerging that there is a man believed to be a KDF soldier, who went looking for her the day she was reported missing.

Was there any foul play?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.