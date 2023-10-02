Monday, October 2, 2023 – 19-year-old Faith Wanjiku Muchugi died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night at White House apartments in Ruaka.

Although the management of the apartments claims that she committed suicide, her family insists that she was thrown off the building by a lady called Jane.

Faith was in constant communication with her friends on WhatsApp on the fateful day that she died.

Her last message to a friend suggests there was some argument with a friend called Jane whom she said was uncontrollably drunk.

The last text came through at 21:54 p.m.

The family was notified about her ‘suicide’ at 22:30 p.m.

Neighbours say there was noise and commotion.

Was she murdered?

