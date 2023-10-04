Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – On September 2, 2023, police officers received a signal that a middle-aged man had been found dead in a rented bedsitter at Kiirua shopping centre in Meru County.

They rushed to the scene and found the deceased’s body dangling in the bathroom with a curtain wire around his neck.

There were no identification documents in the house, making it hard to reveal his identity.

Two days later, the body was identified as that of Evans Muriithi, a man who went viral on Twitter in August this year after a lady identified as Kesh accused him of conning her of Ksh 2.5 million before fleeing Dubai, where he used to run money transfer business.

When police picked up his body, they booked his death as suicide.

However, a post-mortem carried out on September 19, 2023, ruled out suicide theory and revealed even more shocking details.

While the deceased’s neck showed no signs of strangulation consistent with suicide, his organs showed no signs of having been deprived of oxygen.

He had no visible bodily injuries while his stomach showed no signs of having eaten for several days.

The pathologist said he could not determine what killed Muriithi.

He took samples of organs for toxicology tests to establish where he was poisoned.

Police are awaiting the results as they step up investigations into the mysterious murder.

