Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected thief who was caught on CCTV breaking into a studio at Olive Centre Building in Eldoret Central Business District (CBD).

The suspect left the business owner counting losses after stealing laptops and two Nikon cameras.

In the footage, the smartly dressed man is seen surveying around to ensure no one is monitoring him before breaking into the studio.

He is seen getting out of the studio with the stolen laptops and cameras after accomplishing his mission.

However, he was not aware that he was being captured on CCTV.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.