Sunday, October 29, 2023 – The Roots Party of Kenya leader George Wajackoyah has blasted Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei for trolling former president Uhuru Kenyatta on his birthday.

The retired head of state turned 62 on October 26.

While joining the trail of those sending Uhuru messages of goodwill, Cherargei reflected on the perceived ills perpetrated in the former’s administration.

The senator implied that Uhuru capitalized on his powers to punish those dissenting from him.

“Under your tenure you weaponised the criminal justice system to fight your political wars which I became a victim of it where I was normally arbitrarily arrested even naked in bed. So humiliating,” he started.

The senator further blasted Uhuru for allegedly overseeing corruption in the course of his regime.

“Under your tenure through corruption Kenya used to lose Ksh 2 billion daily,” he said.

“Under your tenure, the country went into debt distress and the economy collapsed; you killed the opposition through handcheque/handshake; your tenure Extrajudicial killings became the order of the day.

“Under your tenure, Kenyans became poorer, demotivated, and hopeless,” he added.

Wajackoyah would, however, clap back, faulting the senator for putting the legal industry in disrepute.

While flagging Cherargei’s sentiments as non-important, the former presidential candidate pointed out his grammatical flaws.

“Kindly correct your grammar. And as an advocate you shouldn’t put the legal fraternity into disrepute,” said Wajackoyah.

