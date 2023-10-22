Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Roots Party of Kenya presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, has revealed intrigues within Azimio One Kenya Alliance as the opposition coalition prepares for the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday, Wajackoyah stated that he has been approached by opposition emissaries who have urged him to vie for the presidency again in 2027.

Wajackoyah, however, firmly rejected the idea, stating, “Mimi Si Mjinga” (I am not a fool).

He emphasized that he had no intentions of re-entering the presidential race and reminded the Azimio officials to reconsider their advice.

This revelation adds a new layer of intrigue to the political landscape, as Wajackoyah’s decision could have significant implications for the 2027 elections and the dynamics within the Azimio alliance.

The politician’s bold stance raises questions about the internal dynamics of political coalitions in the lead-up to the highly anticipated presidential race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST