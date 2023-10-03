Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Trade CS Moses Kuria has waded into the political feud in Meru pitting embattled Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her MCAs, vowing never to interfere with Meru politics.

Speaking during the launch of County Aggregation and Industrial Park in Meru yesterday, Kuria asked the governor to put her house in order before it became too late.

He said that the days of fighting are long gone and that leaders should consider uniting to work for Kenyans.

The CS said that Governor Mwangaza should not put her enemies together but scatter them.

“Punguza vita, kama mimi niliweza kupunguza vita pia wewe unaweza. Nimekupatia wiki moja ya kuhesabu maadui wote na upunguze kwa asilimia hamsini. Usikuwe unapigana na kila mtu. Wacha kuweka maadui wako wote pamoja,” he said.

The CS launched the Park despite calls from other leaders to postpone it due to the prevailing political situation in Meru.

“I have received requests from my colleague Mithika Linturi and the Meru Leadership to postpone due to the prevailing political situation in Meru,” Kuria said on Sunday.

However, the CS said he declined the request, noting that Kenya had more serious issues than the political situation in Meru

Governor Mwangaza is staring at the risk of being impeached for the second time in just 10 months.

This is after 61 out of the county’s 69 MCAs expressed support for the ouster bid.

Top leaders seem to steer away from the ongoing feud by avoiding commenting about it.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he would no longer intervene to broker a truce between the feuding leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.