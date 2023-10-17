Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – A video has emerged of Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters regretting supporting William Ruto’s presidential bid in last year’s election.

In the video shared by a netizen identified as Wanjiku Revolution Kenya, Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters expressed their frustration for voting Ruto as President, saying he is the worst President Kenya has ever had.

The supporters gnashed their teeth over the current high cost of living, saying that the President has been escaping out of the country whenever he raises taxes.

“If we had known…We told the youth to vote for this young man, leaving the old one, but little did we know that we were digging our own grave,” lamented one of the men in a matatu.

Some of them stated that they would have chosen to live under late presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki instead of Ruto.

Here is the viral video of Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters gnashing their teeth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST