Monday, October 16, 2023 – A video has emerged of Machakos County Governor, Wavinya Ndeti, threatening to use witchcraft after President William Ruto ordered the demolition of houses in Athi River on Saturday.

Ruto ordered the demolition after the High Court said the land in question belonged to East Africa Portland Cement.

Government bulldozers stormed the land on Saturday and demolished every house and rendered over 1000 families homeless.

In a video shared online, Wavinya, who almost cried, stated that as a member of the Kamba community, they will use witchcraft and other ways to ensure those who demolished the houses pay the price.

Earlier, Wavinya challenged Ruto to defend those affected with the same zeal that he would defend his property in the face of demolition.

“Kama ni kwako mweshimiwa Ruto ungekubali hiyo ifanyike. We cannot allow that. We cannot allow you to bring down churches.

“I want to tell His Excellency, that you were talking about bottoms up, you talked about caring about people who are down here.

“What is happening is that the same people ndo unawaumiza. Why are you doing that? The governor said amid tears.

Here is her video threatening to use witchcraft to deal with Ruto and his men.

