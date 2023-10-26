Thursday, October 26, 2023 – British Tiktoker, Modou Adams, who flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media, appeared confused and surprised as authorities pulled almost 3kg of cocaine from his suitcase in Peru.

Adams wowed his thousands of social media fans with his trendsetting looks and lavish lifestyle under the self-styled moniker of ‘boywholives’ branded by authorities as a front for his criminal activities.

Adams had jetted to Peru for the second time 11 days earlier following a first trip in February, documenting his trip to Cuzco before returning to Lima and checking into a hotel in the upmarket neighbourhood of Miraflores along the Pacific Ocean coastline.

CCTV images taken outside his hotel showed him wearing shorts and a black hoodie and carrying a suitcase into the building which would later be seized by police who intercepted him as he tried to fly back to Europe.

The dramatic moment he was taken into custody by two anti-drugs squad officers as he checked in for his flight was also filmed on cameras at Jorge Chavez International Airport.

One of the officers used a knife to cut through a false bottom of the suitcase where the cocaine was found and held it up as Adams looked on horrified.

The police then proceeded to body-search him. He was handed his sentence in a rapid trial 24 hours after his arrest.