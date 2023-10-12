Thursday, October 12, 2023 – The Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Rapid Action Team (RAT) has nabbed Brian Mwenda Njagi for falsely presenting himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of the branch.

He was busted after RAT received complaints from the public about his fraudulent activities.

According to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) records, he is not an advocate and has no license to practice law in the country.

Interestingly, Brian represented former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga a few months ago when he was arrested for allegedly planning anti-government demos.

Watch him in court in the video below…

