Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A video of a huge snake delivering money to a house has gone viral on social media.
This was reportedly filmed in Zimbabwe.
Notably, the house the python enters is adorned with a cloth known as “Jira reretso.”
This cloth often associated with hunters and ancestral worship in African traditional religions, is believed to possess mystical properties that serve to protect and empower its owner.
The presence of this cloth adds an extra layer of mystique to the already mysterious video.
