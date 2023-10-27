Friday, October 27, 2023 – Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen said he would rather play in Major League Soccer than the Saudi Pro League

Speaking to Emiliano Viviano and ex-Italy international Mario Balotelli in an interview on Twitch, the 24-year-old Super Eagles striker stressed that he is happy with his current club.

But when asked if he’d choose MLS or the Saudi League, he said, ‘If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS.’

Osimhen still praised the Saudis saying, ‘They are trying to develop their league, which is good.

‘One of the greatest of all time has gone there. Because of his influence, they have attracted a lot of talented players to also go there.

‘So for me it’s really good, they are trying to build their league into one of the best. For me, they are doing something amazing.’

In the summer transfer window, Osimhen turned away a $146million deal with Saudi side Al-Hilal.

While Osimhen hasn’t yet made a decision on his future with the reigning Italian champions, there have been months worth of effort to try and ink an extension.

Osimhen joined Gli Azzurri from Lille in 2020 and has scored 65 goals in 111 matches for the Serie A giants.