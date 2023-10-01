Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Miss Utah Noelia Voigt has been named Miss USA 2023.

Voigt was crowed Miss USA 2023 following Friday’s competition at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Voigt beat out runner-up Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz and second runner-up Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans to the coveted crown.

Morgan Romano, who took over the Miss USA 2022 title after original winner R’Bonney Gabriel won Miss Universe, presented Voigt with her crown.

The 72nd pageant also featured the first married state titleholder following a rule by Miss Universe that has allowed married women and mothers to compete for the first time in its seven-decade history.

Noelia Voigt, 23, oozed glamour in a silver frock with a thigh-high split, before swapping into an eye-catching gem-covered gold gown ahead of being crowned Miss USA.

Noelia impressed judges with her answer about what she would bring to the Miss Universe organisation as a ‘brand ambassador’.

According to Parade, she replied: ‘I believe the ability to connect with people is an incredibly important asset that a Miss USA should have.

‘The United States of America is an incredibly diverse country, probably one of the most diverse in the entire world. So being able to connect with everybody is important. ‘As a bilingual Venezuelan-American woman, I plan to connect with that community of people because the United States of America is a diverse country and a Miss USA needs to be able to represent every community no matter their background, their race, their ethnicity, anything and I would like to be that Miss USA.’

