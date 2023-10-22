Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s fanatic, Nuru Okanga, has warned the ODM Leader against associating himself with President William Ruto.

In an interview with Jadiel Kabiro, Okanga termed Ruto as a liar and untrustworthy worse word means nothing.

Okanga noted that if the association of Raila and Ruto will help alleviate the problems that Kenyans are going through, may they continue to suffer.

According to Okanga, it is better for Kenyans to continue suffering for the remaining four years under the leadership of President William Ruto and later be freed after the 2027 elections.

The political fanatic also said it would be a high level of betrayal for Raila to decide to work with William Ruto’s government which he said was a fake government.

“Mimi naweza ambia Raila Odinga, Tafadhali asiungane na huyo mkora. Kwa hiari yangu, wacha tu wakenya tuumie hii miaka nne imebaki na huko mbele tuwe sawa. Raila Odinga akijaribu kuingia kwa hii serikali ya ukora atakuwa amesaliti wakenya 100%,” he said.

During the Jubilee administration, the former Prime Minister entered into a handshake with now-retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in a move that was highly publicized.

Later, a section of leaders including the then Deputy President William Ruto faulted the handshake, saying it was the reason the country went in the wrong direction.

Ruto on several occasions faulted the opposition for going to bed with the government, saying it led to high external borrowing and rampant corruption during the Jubilee stint.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.